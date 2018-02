The Big Ten has three teams in the top 8 of the latest AP poll, released Monday.

Fresh off its victory vs. then-No. 3 Purdue, Michigan State moves up to No. 2 to pace the Big Ten. The Boilermakers drop three spots, to No. 6, while first-place Ohio State jumps six spots, to No. 8. No. 22 Michigan rounds out the ranked Big Ten teams.

