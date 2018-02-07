Bonus Coverage of No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Ohio State tonight on BTN

As part of tonight’s Super Wednesday doubleheader coverage presented by U.S. Cellular, BTN will provide an additional live presence at Mackey Arena before, during and after the matchup between No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Ohio State. The battle at the top of the Big Ten Conference, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on BTN, features two teams with the best combined league record (23-1) through at least 24 conference games in the past 20 years.

Pregame Digital Content

Follow along on Periscope as BTN contributor Andy Katz takes you inside shootaround for both Ohio State (noon – 1 p.m. ET) and Purdue (3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET)

takes you inside shootaround for both Ohio State (noon – 1 p.m. ET) and Purdue (3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET) At approximately 7:45 p.m. ET, BTN will broadcast the Auto-Owner’s Insurance Tip-Off Show live from West Lafayette as a digital-only production on platforms including Facebook Live, BTN2Go, Periscope, YouTube and Fox Sports GO. Anchored by Mike Hall, the show will feature analysts Robbie Hummel and Katz, interviews with Chris Holtmann and Matt Painter, a visit with Boilermakers Head Football Coach Jeff Brohm and the sights and sounds of Mackey Arena as Purdue seeks a school-record 20th consecutive win

Game coverage on BTN

Upon conclusion of the Penn State vs. Maryland game, Kevin Kugler , Jon Crispin and Seth Davis will have the call of the Boilermakers and Buckeyes with Katz serving as a reporter. If timing allows, the national anthem and player introductions will be shown prior to tip off shortly after 8:30 p.m. ET

, and will have the call of the Boilermakers and Buckeyes with Katz serving as a reporter. If timing allows, the national anthem and player introductions will be shown prior to tip off shortly after 8:30 p.m. ET The State Farm Halftime Report from both Penn State vs. Maryland and Purdue vs. Ohio State will be live from Mackey Arena and once again feature Hall, Hummel and Katz

Postgame

Post-game segments for the B1G show will also originate from West Lafayette with a recap, highlights and analysis of the night’s action

Tip-off times