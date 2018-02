The Big Ten has four top 20 teams in the latest AP poll, released Monday, marking its best showing of the season.

Undefeated Purdue comes in at No. 3 for the fourth consecutive week to pace the quartet of Big Ten teams. The other three teams, No. 4 Michigan State, No. 14 Ohio State and No. 20 Michigan, are all move up, with the Wolverines ascending a conference-best four spots.

View the full poll below.