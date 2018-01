Big Ten co-leader and No. 13 Ohio State moves up nine spots in the latest AP poll, released Monday.

The Buckeyes, who are 8-0 in the Big Ten, have gone from unranked to No. 13 in two weeks.

Fellow 8-0 Purdue paces the Big Ten at No. 3, the same as last week, while No. 6 Michigan State rises three spots and No. 25 Michigan falls two spots.

See the full poll below.