No. 22 Ohio State, No. 23 Michigan enter latest AP poll
No. 22 Ohio State and No. 23 Michigan debut in the latest AP poll, released Monday, giving the Big Ten four ranked teams.
No. 3 Purdue, up two spots, paces the Big Ten for the first time this season, while Michigan State falls five spots to No. 9.
View the full poll below.
|AP Rankings
|Rankings as of 1/15/2018
|Rank
|School
|Votes
|Prev
|1
|Villanova 16-1
|1623 (63)
|1
|2
|Virginia 16-1
|1527 (1)
|3
|3
|Purdue 17-2
|1411 (1)
|5
|4
|Oklahoma 14-2
|1371
|9
|5
|Duke 15-2
|1319
|7
|6
|West Virginia 15-2
|1304
|2
|7
|Wichita State 15-2
|1283
|5
|8
|Texas Tech 15-2
|1276
|8
|9
|Michigan State 16-3
|1062
|4
|10
|Kansas 14-3
|1032
|12
|11
|Xavier 16-3
|928
|10
|12
|Cincinnati 15-2
|858
|14
|13
|Gonzaga 16-3
|829
|15
|14
|Arizona 14-4
|723
|17
|15
|North Carolina 14-4
|666
|20
|16
|Arizona State 14-3
|639
|11
|17
|Auburn 16-1
|523
|22
|18
|Kentucky 14-3
|487
|21
|19
|Seton Hall 15-3
|455
|13
|20
|Clemson 15-2
|444
|19
|21
|Tennessee 12-4
|358
|24
|22
|Ohio State 15-4
|276
|NR
|23
|Michigan 15-4
|223
|NR
|24
|TCU 13-4
|196
|16
|25
|Miami (FL) 13-3
|143
|18