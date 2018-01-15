No. 22 Ohio State, No. 23 Michigan enter latest AP poll

By BTN.com staff, 4 hours ago

No. 22 Ohio State and No. 23 Michigan debut in the latest AP poll, released Monday, giving the Big Ten four ranked teams.

No. 3 Purdue, up two spots, paces the Big Ten for the first time this season, while Michigan State falls five spots to No. 9.

View the full poll below.

AP Rankings
Rankings as of 1/15/2018
Rank School Votes Prev
1 Villanova 16-1 1623 (63) 1
2 Virginia 16-1 1527 (1) 3
3 Purdue 17-2 1411 (1) 5
4 Oklahoma 14-2 1371 9
5 Duke 15-2 1319 7
6 West Virginia 15-2 1304 2
7 Wichita State 15-2 1283 5
8 Texas Tech 15-2 1276 8
9 Michigan State 16-3 1062 4
10 Kansas 14-3 1032 12
11 Xavier 16-3 928 10
12 Cincinnati 15-2 858 14
13 Gonzaga 16-3 829 15
14 Arizona 14-4 723 17
15 North Carolina 14-4 666 20
16 Arizona State 14-3 639 11
17 Auburn 16-1 523 22
18 Kentucky 14-3 487 21
19 Seton Hall 15-3 455 13
20 Clemson 15-2 444 19
21 Tennessee 12-4 358 24
22 Ohio State 15-4 276 NR
23 Michigan 15-4 223 NR
24 TCU 13-4 196 16
25 Miami (FL) 13-3 143 18
