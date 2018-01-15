Keita Bates-Diop, Jaren Jackson Jr. claim weekly Big Ten honors
The Big Ten office released its latest weekly Big Ten men’s basketball honors, and the winners were familiar names.
Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop claimed his third player of the week honor of the season, and his second straight, while Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr. took home his third freshman laurel.
Player of the Week: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State, F
- Averaged 23 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks in 33 minutes per game and went 18-of-34 (.529) from the field in two wins last week
- Scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 91-69 win vs. Maryland
- Finished one rebound shy of a double-double in a 68-46 win at Rutgers (20 points, nine rebounds) and added five blocks
- Shot 8-of-15 (.533) from 3-point range last week
- Earns his third career Big Ten Player of the Week honor
- Last Ohio State Player of the Week: Keita Bates-Diop (Jan. 8, 2018 and Dec. 11, 2017; Prior: D’Angelo Russell on Feb. 9, 2015)
Freshman of the Week: Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
F – 6-11 – Carmel, Ind. – La Lumiere
- Averaged 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game in a pair of games last week
- Tied a career high with 19 points against Michigan and added six blocks and three rebounds
- Scored 16 points, grabbed five rebounds and had two blocks in a 76-72 win in overtime vs. Rutgers
- Earns his third career Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor to become one of 16 students to earn three or more Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards in a season
- Last Michigan State Freshman of the Week: Jaren Jackson Jr. (Dec. 11 and Nov. 27, 2017; Prior: Nick Ward on Feb. 27, 2017)