Keita Bates-Diop, Jaren Jackson Jr. claim weekly Big Ten honors

The Big Ten office released its latest weekly Big Ten men’s basketball honors, and the winners were familiar names.

Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop claimed his third player of the week honor of the season, and his second straight, while Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr. took home his third freshman laurel.

Player of the Week: Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State, F

Averaged 23 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks in 33 minutes per game and went 18-of-34 (.529) from the field in two wins last week

Scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 91-69 win vs. Maryland

Finished one rebound shy of a double-double in a 68-46 win at Rutgers (20 points, nine rebounds) and added five blocks

Shot 8-of-15 (.533) from 3-point range last week

Earns his third career Big Ten Player of the Week honor

Last Ohio State Player of the Week: Keita Bates-Diop (Jan. 8, 2018 and Dec. 11, 2017; Prior: D’Angelo Russell on Feb. 9, 2015)

Freshman of the Week: Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State

F – 6-11 – Carmel, Ind. – La Lumiere