Polls: Big Ten football bowl game picks revisited
The Big Ten just wrapped up a highly successful 2017-18 bowl season, starting 7-0 before losing its final game.
[ MORE: 2017-18 bowl schedule | Best of Big Ten Bowl Season ]
As we’ve done all season, we had BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans pick their Big Ten winners.
Dienhart and the fans entered bowl season tied, but it’s the latter who finishes the season on top of the standings, following a 7-1 bowl record.
See the predictions below:
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 89-25
Bowl record: 7-1
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 87-27
Bowl record: 5-3
Bowl picks: Iowa 31, Boston College 28; Purdue 24, Arizona 23;
Washington State 28, Michigan State 24; Kentucky 30, Northwestern 24; Southern Cal 30, Ohio State 27; Penn State 33, Washington 21; Wisconsin 28, Miami 25; South Carolina 27, Michigan 20
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27
Iowa 27, Boston College 20
Purdue 38, Arizona 35
THURSDAY, DEC. 28
Michigan State 42, Washington State 17
FRIDAY, DEC. 29
Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23
Ohio State 24, Southern Cal 7
SATURDAY, DEC. 30
Penn State 35, Washington 28
Wisconsin 34, Miami 24
MONDAY, JAN. 1
South Carolina 26, Michigan 19