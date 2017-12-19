Seven hours of Early Signing Period coverage planned on BTN
BTN will dedicate seven hours of programming to cover the all-new Early Signing Period on Wednesday with the B1G Football & Beyond: Signing Day Special airing from 9 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET. Signing Day coverage also will be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices on BTN2Go, BTN’s digital extension.
Mike Hall will handle hosting duties with analysts Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith, and the trio will be joined by Midwest football recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, Allen Trieu, as they provide an in-depth analysis of each school’s class. BTN reporters will be on-site at six schools, including Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue. Throughout the day Hall will speak with Tom Allen, Chris Ash, Paul Chryst, Mark Dantonio, Kirk Ferentz, Pat Fitzgerald, Scott Frost and Lovie Smith.
Coverage will also feature live look-ins from various “war rooms,” including Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State and Rutgers.
According to 247Sports composite team rankings, the Big Ten currently has two of the top five recruiting classes in the country, led by No. 1 Ohio State and No. 5 Penn State. Michigan (#12), Maryland (#20) and Michigan State (#22) also appear in the top 25.
Additional elements will include:
- From a 10 a.m. to noon ET, two caricature artists will be drawing a customized signing day mural featuring all 14 Big Ten football coaches and signees on Facebook Live, Periscope and YouTube.
- BTN will visit the signing day ceremony of the following players:
- Josh Aune, three-star athlete, Minnesota. He will become the first St. Paul public school player to sign with the Golden Gophers in nearly 15 years. BTN will bring you Aune’s signing day ceremony live on Periscope at 3:30 ET via Twitter (@MinnesotaOnBTN).
- Kalon Gervin, four-star athlete, Michigan State. BTN will show Gervin’s signing day ceremony live from Cass Technical High School in Detroit at 11 a.m. ET on Periscope via Twitter (@MichiganStOnBTN).