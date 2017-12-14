Northwestern rolls past Valparaiso, 84-50

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) Vic Law scored 18 points and re-energized Northwestern blew out Valparaiso 84-50 on Thursday night.

Coming off the biggest win in program history, the Wildcats (7-4) rode Law’s early hot hand and a stifling team defensive effort to a second straight decisive victory. Northwestern, which beat Chicago State by 65 points on Monday after a seven-day layoff, went on runs of 17-1 and 20-2 for its third win in four games.

Playing again without leading scorer Tevonn Walker, Valparaiso (8-3) couldn’t keep up. It went 8 minutes, 21 seconds without a field goal in the first half and lost its third straight.

The Wildcats were never challenged as they forced 10 first-half turnovers and made seven of their first eight 3-point tries to race out to a 30-13 lead.

The Crusaders looked out of sorts without Walker, who missed his second straight game with illness. After a Derrik Smits jumper got it within 13-10 at the 15:30-mark, Valparaiso didn’t make another basket until it trailed by 18. The Crusaders also went 6:53 without a field goal to start the second half as Northwestern stretched its lead to 62-28.

Joe Burton led Valparaiso with 16 points.

Normally an average team from behind the line, the Wildcats couldn’t miss early on, making seven of their first eight 3-point tries. Northwestern entered the contest shooting 35 percent from 3, which was ranked 172nd out of 351 Division 1 teams. But Law hit his first four 3-pointers for the Wildcats, who finished 12 for 22.