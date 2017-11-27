Jonathan Taylor highlights Week 13 Big Ten individual honors
The Big Ten office released its Week 13 individual honors Monday, and Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor won his record eighth freshman of the week laurel to highlight the recipients.
Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Markell Jones, Purdue, Jr., RB
- Rushed 31 times for 217 yards, both career highs, in Purdue’s win vs. Indiana, including 159 yards on 22 carries (7.2 YPC) in the second half
- First career 200-yard rushing game and the first by a Boilermaker since Ralph Bolden rushed for 234 yards against Toledo on Sept. 5, 2009
- Fourth career 100-yard rushing game and now has 1,968 rushing yards for his career (13th in school history)
- Receives his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Purdue Offensive Player of the Week: David Blough (Nov. 2, 2015)
***
Akrum Wadley, Iowa, Sr., RB
- Rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns and added one catch for eight yards in Iowa’s win vs. Nebraska
- Became only the third opposing player in the last 20 years with 150+ rushing yards and 3+ rushing touchdowns in Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium
- Became the fourth Hawkeye to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and the first since Fred Russell in 2002-03
- Earns his third career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Iowa Offensive Player of the Week: Nate Stanley (Sept. 10, 2017)
***
Defensive Player of the Week: Sam Hubbard, Ohio State, Jr., DE
- Recorded five total tackles (four solo) and a forced fumble in Ohio State’s win at Michigan
- Set a career high with 2.5 sacks for minus-27 yards
- Led a defense that limited Michigan to 100 rushing yards
- Earns his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Ohio State Defensive Player of the Week: Raekwon McMillan (Nov. 28, 2016)
***
Special Teams Player of the Week: Hunter Niswander, Northwestern, Sr., P
- Averaged 48.3 yards on six punts and placed 3 punts inside the 20-yard line in Northwestern’s win at Illinois
- Hit his longest punt of the day (61 yards) with Northwestern on its own 13-yard line and holding a 14-7 lead in the second quarter
- Receives his second career Special Teams Player of the Week award
- Last Northwestern Special Teams Player of the Week: Hunter Niswander (Oct. 22, 2017)
***
Freshman of the Week: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, Fr., RB
- Rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown in Wisconsin’s win at Minnesota
- Recorded his ninth 100-yard rushing game in 12 career games
- Has 1,806 yards on the season, third-most by a freshman in FBS history behind only Ron Dayne (2,109 – 1996) and Adrian Peterson (1,925 – 2004)
- Claims his eighth Freshman of the Week award and his seventh consecutive honor this season
- Last Wisconsin Freshman of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Nov. 20, 2017)