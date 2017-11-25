Nebraska, Penn State split Big Ten women's volleyball crown

Nebraska and Penn State each earned a share of the Big Ten Volleyball Championship after both schools posted victories Saturday night in their regular-season finales. Both the Huskers and the Nittany Lions finished with a 19-1 conference record.

[ MORE: Huskers.com release | GoPSUsports.com release ]

The Cornhuskers claim their second consecutive Big Ten title and third overall, following a sweep of Iowa. The Huskers finish the season with a 26-4 overall record and a 19-1 mark in conference play, marking their best conference record since joining the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions claimed their 17th Big Ten title and their first since 2013, following a 3-1 victory at Minnesota. The Huskers earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by virtue of their head-to-head victory over Penn State on Sept. 22.

The 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Selection Show is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 26 and will air on ESPNU.

