Nebraska, Penn State split Big Ten women's volleyball crown

By BigTen.org, 17 hours ago

Nebraska and Penn State each earned a share of the Big Ten Volleyball Championship after both schools posted victories Saturday night in their regular-season finales. Both the Huskers and the Nittany Lions finished with a 19-1 conference record.

[ MORE: Huskers.com release | GoPSUsports.com release ]

The Cornhuskers claim their second consecutive Big Ten title and third overall, following a sweep of Iowa. The Huskers finish the season with a 26-4 overall record and a 19-1 mark in conference play, marking their best conference record since joining the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions claimed their 17th Big Ten title and their first since 2013, following a 3-1 victory at Minnesota. The Huskers earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by virtue of their head-to-head victory over Penn State on Sept. 22.

The 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Selection Show is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 26 and will air on ESPNU.

The media credential application for the 2017 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship is now available. Media interested in covering the event can log on to ncaa.com/media and access the credential application via the link under the credential icon.

