Polls: It's time to pick your Week 13 Big Ten football winners
Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.
We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.
See Dienhart’s Week 13 score predictions below, plus select your winners.
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 76-22
Week 13 picks: Nebraska 31, Iowa 10; Purdue 27, Indiana 24; Ohio State 24, Michigan 21; Penn State 51, Maryland 6; Wisconsin 35, Minnesota 0; Michigan State 33, Rutgers 17; Northwestern 44, Illinois 10
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 75-23
Week 12 picks: See polls below
FRIDAY
Iowa (6-5, 3-5) at Nebraska (4-7, 3-5) – 4 p.m. ET, FS1
SATURDAY
Indiana (5-6, 2-6) at Purdue (5-6, 3-5) – noon ET, ESPN2
Ohio State (9-2, 7-1) at Michigan (8-3, 5-3) – noon ET, FOX
Penn State (9-2, 6-2) at Maryland (4-7, 2-6) – 3:30 p.m, ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Wisconsin (11-0, 8-0) at Minnesota (5-6, 2-6) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Michigan State (8-3, 6-2) at Rutgers (4-7, 3-5) – 4 p.m. ET, FOX
Northwestern (8-3, 6-2) at Illinois (2-9, 0-8) – 4 p.m. ET, FS1