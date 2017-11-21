Charles Matthews, Michigan roll Chaminade, 102-64

(AP) Michigan spent the morning reviewing the film from the previous night’s loss, watching one thing after another that could have made the difference in a close game.

It was difficult viewing, but the Wolverines learned from those mistakes and took it out on their next opponent.

Charles Matthews had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 17 points and Michigan cruised to a 102-64 victory over Chaminade in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday.

“We came out with almost some spite to us after last night’s loss,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “We watched 25 clips this morning that probably were pretty painful for us to watch. They know how fragile a win and a loss could be, how closely it could change. I just like the way we came out and played really hard, knowing certainly Chaminade’s the underdog.”

Michigan (4-1) suffered a tough-to-take loss after playing LSU close in its opener. The Wolverines didn’t have to worry about closing the deal against the Division II Silverswords (2-2), dominating at both ends from the start.

Michigan shot 65 percent and made 15 of 28 from 3-point range to move on to face VCU in the Maui fifth-place game on Wednesday.

Braden Koelliker had 15 points to lead Chaminade, which went 5 for 22 from 3-point range to quash any chance of pulling off the upset.

“We count on making threes as a big portion of our game and coming off screen and rolls, and making the right reads,” Chaminade coach Eric Bovaird said. “When you’re not knocking down three-point shots, it’s kind of rough.”

Michigan suffered its first loss of the season in its Maui opener, unable to come up with the big plays down the stretch in a 77-75 loss to LSU.

Chaminade was unable to add to its list of Maui upsets in its opening game, playing No. 13 Notre Dame close early before being worn down in an 83-56 loss.

The key for the Silverswords when they do beat bigger schools is usually shooting well. They may be shorter and thinner than most of the Division I players they face, but can shoot from all angles, which has helped them take down teams like Texas, Oklahoma, Villanova and Stanford at the Maui Invitational.

Michigan made it tough on Chaminade to get good looks, using its length and athleticism to challenge everything at the rim and extend out to the Silverswords’ deep shooting range.

Chaminade missed 13 of its first 17 shots while falling into a 12-point hole midway through the first half.

Things didn’t change much the rest of the half for the Silverswords. They hit 8 of 30 shots, while Michigan made 17 of 28 – 6 of 12 from 3 – to build a 44-25 lead. Matthews hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to score 15 points in the half.

“He just got good looks and he was knocking them down and it really killed us,” Chaminade’s Dantley Walker said.

The Wolverines maintained control in the second half, pushing the lead until coach Beilein pulled his regulars.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan played like it should against a lower-tier opponent, setting up what should be an entertaining fifth-place game.

Another power-program loss for Chaminade, but another chance to learn from the big boys.

BROOKS STARTS

Beilein changed his starting lineup from the night before, giving freshman point guard Eli Brooks his first career start. The freshman guard from Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, handled the duties well, running Michigan’s offense crisply despite a 1-for-5 shooting day.

“I think we have a great flow with him,” Beilein said. “Now, he didn’t shoot the ball as well. But the ball moves really well with him right now, and that’s really what we were just trying to get movement.”

CHAMINADE INSIDE

The Silverswords had the second-straight solid game inside against a bigger opponent. The Silverswords had a 16-6 advantage in offensive rebounds, had one fewer rebound total and were outscored by four in the paint.

UP NEXT

Michigan will play VCU in the fifth-place game on Wednesday.

Chaminade faces California in Wednesday’s seventh-place game.