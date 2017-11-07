Numbers Knowledge: One post-Week 10 stat for every Big Ten team
The homestretch of the season is here. With an assist from @BTNStatsGuys, time to drop some Numbers Knowledge.
ILLINOIS
4, true freshmen who have started at QB all-time for Illinois, as last Saturday Cam Thomas joined Kurt Kittner, Juice Williams and Aaron Bailey in that club.
INDIANA
1993, the year the Hoosiers last won three Big Ten games in a row. Indiana hasn’t finished a regular season with three victories in a row since 1946. IU will need to do that this season to earn a bowl bid. Indiana finishes at Illinois, vs. Rutgers and at Purdue.
IOWA
55, points the Hawkeyes scored last week vs. Ohio State. Iowa was held to fewer than 20 points in four of its first five Big Ten games. The Hawkeyes scored 19 points against Penn State, 10 against Michigan State and Northwestern and 17 against Minnesota. The 55 points scored were the most by the Hawkeyes against a Big Ten team since 2008.
MARYLAND
5, different QBs who have played for the Terrapins this season. The roll call: Kasim Hill, Tyrrell Pigrome, Max Bortenschlager, Caleb Henderson and Ryan Brand.
MICHIGAN
2, games in a row the Wolverines have had two running backs rush for over 100 yards in a game. That hadn’t happened since 1975. Last week, Karan Higdon and Chris Evans each went for over 100; the week before, it was Higdon and Ty Isaac.
MICHIGAN STATE
8, wins vs. AP Top 10 teams in the last five seasons. That is tied with Ohio State and Clemson for the second-most in the nation in that span, trailing only Alabama. Mark Dantonio is 11-4 in ranked matchups in that five-season stretch.
MINNESOTA
1-5, the Golden Gophers’ record since a 3-0 start. They need to win two of their last three to become bowl eligible. Minnesota plays Nebraska, at Northwestern and vs. Wisconsin.
NEBRASKA
0, rushing TDs the last four games for the Cornhuskers, which is the longest such streak in at least 20 years.
NORTHWESTERN
23, career wins for QB Clayton Thorson, which makes him No. 1 in school annals. He passed Brett Basanez for the honor last week.
OHIO STATE
4, Big Ten losses all-time for Urban Meyer. And two of those have been to Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio, this week’s foe. Meyer is 3-2 vs. Dantonio. In the five meetings, the combined score is Ohio State 121, Michigan State 120.
PENN STATE
1,003, yards allowed the last two weeks in losses at Ohio State and at Michigan State. And 728 of those yards game via the pass. Still, the Nittany Lions lost those two games by only a combined four points.
PURDUE
4, wins on the season, the most for the program since 2012. The Boilermakers notched win No. 4 last week vs. Illinois, Purdue’s first triumph in November since 2012.
RUTGERS
315-14, amount the Scarlet Knights have been outscored is six games vs. the four best teams in the East since the start of last season: Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan State.
WISCONSIN
15, starts in a row won by QB Alex Hornibrook, the longest active streak in FBS.