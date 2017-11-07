Discover Named Official Credit Card of the Big Ten Conference
Big Ten football
Discover, the Big Ten Conference and the Big Ten Network today announced Discover as the official credit card of the 14-school conference. The agreement, executed in conjunction with FOX Sports, includes the first ever presenting sponsorship of the Big Ten Football Championship Game televised on the FOX broadcast network. The multi-year agreement enables Discover to engage with one of the nation’s largest fan bases, student populations and alumni networks across a multitude of platforms, including nationally televised Big Ten sporting events on FOX, FS1 and the Big Ten Network (BTN), as well as on digital and streaming platforms such as FOX Sports GO and BTN2Go apps. Discover will also have a physical presence through on-site activities at select Big Ten events, including the Big Ten Football Championship Game Presented by Discover.
“Being the official credit card of the Big Ten Conference is an opportunity for Discover to meaningfully connect with one of the most passionate and dedicated fan and alumni bases in the country, and to support student-athletes as they pursue their dreams on the playing field and in the classroom,” said Vijay Konduru, vice president of media and sponsorships at Discover. “I was fortunate enough to attend two Big Ten schools, and have first-hand experience of the loyalty the students and alumni have for the conference. Those strong bonds mirror the relationship Discover aims to build with our cardmembers, and now fans of the Big Ten Conference, by offering a variety of financial products and tools, to go along with award-winning customer service.”
The 2017 Big Ten College Football Championship Game Presented by Discover will take place on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Ind., at Lucas Oil Stadium and will be televised live on FOX. This deal marks the first time in the championship game’s seven-year history that there will be a presenting sponsor. Discover will have a significant brand presence at the event, including on-field and in-venue logo and signage and additional on-site activities.
“Given its location and ties to the Big Ten, we’re thrilled to welcome Discover as the official credit card of the Big Ten Conference, as well as first presenting sponsor for the Big Ten Football Championship Game,” said Jim Reeder, vice president of sales at Big Ten Network. “Discover recognizes the scope of the Big Ten fan base and how critical it is to reach them wherever they are, including at home, on campus or at championship events. We look forward to helping support those efforts.”
“FOX Sports is thrilled to welcome Discover as the first ever presenting sponsor of the Big Ten Football Championship Game, which has been broadcast annually on FOX since it was first played in 2011,” said Mike Petruzzi, FOX Sports senior vice president, advertising sales. “The Big Ten Football Championship Game has established itself as one of the most exciting and nationally important contests of the season, and we look forward to showcasing Discover as part of our broadcast.”