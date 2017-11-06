See who claimed Week 10 Big Ten football superlatives
The Big Ten office released its Week 10 football award winners, and six players earned recognition.
See all of the honorees, plus watch video highlights, below.
Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Chris Evans, Michigan, So., RB
- Recorded 191 rushing yards on 13 carries as Michigan defeated Minnesota
- Tallied touchdown runs of 60 and 67 yards, the two longest rushes of his career
- Averaged 14.7 rushing yards per attempt in the contest
- Receives his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: De’Veon Smith (Nov. 21, 2016)
***
Karan Higdon, Michigan, Jr., RB
- Rushed for 200 yards on 16 attempts and found the end zone twice in Michigan’s victory over Minnesota
- Broke the 200-yard barrier for the second time this season, becoming the first Michigan running back to record multiple 200-yard games in the same season since 2004 (Mike Hart)
- Performance included a career-long 77-yard touchdown run
- Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: De’Veon Smith (Nov. 21, 2016)
***
Co-Defensive Player of the Week: Josh Jackson, Iowa, Jr., DB
- Tied a school record with three interceptions as Iowa defeated Ohio State
- Recorded three tackles in the contest, all solo stops
- Became the third player in school history with three interceptions in a contest, joining Tyler Sash and Grant Steen
- Collects his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Iowa Defensive Player of the Week: Josey Jewell (Sept. 25, 2017)
***
Khaleke Hudson, Michigan, So., DB/LB
- Notched a Michigan-record 8.0 tackles for loss as the Wolverines defeated Minnesota
- Recorded 15 total tackles, including 12 solo stops, while adding three sacks and a forced fumble
- His 8.0 tackles for loss broke the previous school record of 7.0 set by Larry Foote at Iowa in 2001
- Collects his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Michigan Defensive Player of the Week: Chase Winovich (Sept. 25, 2017)
***
Special Teams Player of the Week: Matt Coghlin, Michigan State, Fr., K
- Connected on both of his field goal attempts, including a 34-yarder as time expired to give Michigan State a 27-24 victory over Penn State
- Both of his field goals came in the fourth quarter, with the first coming from 32 yards out to tie the game at 24-24
- Recorded the first game-winning field goal as time expired for the Spartans since Michael Geiger kicked a game-winning 41-yarder at Ohio State in 2015
- Receives his first career Special Teams Player of the Week award
- Last Michigan State Special Teams Player of the Week: Michael Geiger (Nov. 23, 2015)
Freshman of the Week: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, Fr., RB
- Carried the ball 29 times for 183 yards and a touchdown in Wisconsin’s win over Indiana, topping the 100-yard rushing mark for the sixth time in nine career games
- Scored on a 32-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, his Big Ten-leading 12th rushing score of the season
- Broke loose for a 45-yard run on his first carry, his fifth run of 40-plus yards this season
- Claims his fifth career Big Ten Freshman of the Week award, tying him for the third-most in conference history alongside Penn State’s Christian Hackenberg (2013) and trailing only Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett (seven honors in 2014) and Illinois’ Nathan Scheelhaase (six in 2010)
- Last Wisconsin Freshman of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Oct. 23, 2017)