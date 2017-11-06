See who claimed Week 10 Big Ten football superlatives

By BigTen.org, 6 mins ago

The Big Ten office released its Week 10 football award winners, and six players earned recognition.

See all of the honorees, plus watch video highlights, below.

Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Chris Evans, Michigan, So., RB

  • Recorded 191 rushing yards on 13 carries as Michigan defeated Minnesota
  • Tallied touchdown runs of 60 and 67 yards, the two longest rushes of his career
  • Averaged 14.7 rushing yards per attempt in the contest
  • Receives his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
  • Last Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: De’Veon Smith (Nov. 21, 2016)

***

Karan Higdon, Michigan, Jr., RB

  • Rushed for 200 yards on 16 attempts and found the end zone twice in Michigan’s victory over Minnesota
  • Broke the 200-yard barrier for the second time this season, becoming the first Michigan running back to record multiple 200-yard games in the same season since 2004 (Mike Hart)
  • Performance included a career-long 77-yard touchdown run
  • Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
  • Last Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: De’Veon Smith (Nov. 21, 2016)

***

Co-Defensive Player of the Week: Josh Jackson, Iowa, Jr., DB

  • Tied a school record with three interceptions as Iowa defeated Ohio State
  • Recorded three tackles in the contest, all solo stops
  • Became the third player in school history with three interceptions in a contest, joining Tyler Sash and Grant Steen
  • Collects his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
  • Last Iowa Defensive Player of the Week: Josey Jewell (Sept. 25, 2017)

***

Khaleke Hudson, Michigan, So., DB/LB

  • Notched a Michigan-record 8.0 tackles for loss as the Wolverines defeated Minnesota
  • Recorded 15 total tackles, including 12 solo stops, while adding three sacks and a forced fumble
  • His 8.0 tackles for loss broke the previous school record of 7.0 set by Larry Foote at Iowa in 2001
  • Collects his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
  • Last Michigan Defensive Player of the Week: Chase Winovich (Sept. 25, 2017)

***

Special Teams Player of the Week: Matt Coghlin, Michigan State, Fr., K

  • Connected on both of his field goal attempts, including a 34-yarder as time expired to give Michigan State a 27-24 victory over Penn State
  • Both of his field goals came in the fourth quarter, with the first coming from 32 yards out to tie the game at 24-24
  • Recorded the first game-winning field goal as time expired for the Spartans since Michael Geiger kicked a game-winning 41-yarder at Ohio State in 2015
  • Receives his first career Special Teams Player of the Week award
  • Last Michigan State Special Teams Player of the Week: Michael Geiger (Nov. 23, 2015)

Freshman of the Week: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, Fr., RB

  • Carried the ball 29 times for 183 yards and a touchdown in Wisconsin’s win over Indiana, topping the 100-yard rushing mark for the sixth time in nine career games
  • Scored on a 32-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, his Big Ten-leading 12th rushing score of the season
  • Broke loose for a 45-yard run on his first carry, his fifth run of 40-plus yards this season
  • Claims his fifth career Big Ten Freshman of the Week award, tying him for the third-most in conference history alongside Penn State’s Christian Hackenberg (2013) and trailing only Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett (seven honors in 2014) and Illinois’ Nathan Scheelhaase (six in 2010)
  • Last Wisconsin Freshman of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Oct. 23, 2017)
