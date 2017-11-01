Polls: It's time to pick your Week 10 Big Ten football winners
Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.
We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.
See Dienhart’s Week 10 predictions below, plus select your winners.
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 59-18
Week 10 picks: Purdue 31, Illinois 13; Wisconsin 35, Indiana 10; Penn State 28, Michigan State 20; Northwestern 34, Nebraska 24; Rutgers 24, Maryland 21; Ohio State 30, Iowa 17; Michigan 29, Minnesota 10
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 59-18
Week 10 picks: See polls below
Illinois (2-6, 0-5) at Purdue (3-5, 1-4) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Wisconsin (8-0, 5-0) at Indiana (3-5, 0-5) – noon ET, ABC
Penn State (7-1, 4-1) at Michigan State (6-2, 4-1) – noon ET, FOX
Northwestern (5-3, 3-2) at Nebraska (4-4, 3-2) – 3:3-0 p.m. ET – BTN/BTN2Go
Maryland (4-4, 2-3) at Rutgers (3-5, 2-3) – 3:30 p.m. ET – BTN/BTN2Go
Ohio State (7-1, 5-0) at Iowa (5-3, 2-3) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Minnesota (4-4, 1-4) at Michigan (6-2, 3-2) – 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX