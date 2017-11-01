Polls: It's time to pick your Week 10 Big Ten football winners

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 50 mins ago

Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.

We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.

See Dienhart’s Week 10 predictions below, plus select your winners.

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 59-18
Week 10 picks: Purdue 31, Illinois 13; Wisconsin 35, Indiana 10; Penn State 28, Michigan State 20; Northwestern 34, Nebraska 24; Rutgers 24, Maryland 21; Ohio State 30, Iowa 17; Michigan 29, Minnesota 10 

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 59-18
Week 10 picks: See polls below

Illinois (2-6, 0-5) at Purdue (3-5, 1-4) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go

Wisconsin (8-0, 5-0) at Indiana (3-5, 0-5) – noon ET, ABC

Penn State (7-1, 4-1) at Michigan State (6-2, 4-1) – noon ET, FOX

Northwestern (5-3, 3-2) at Nebraska (4-4, 3-2) – 3:3-0 p.m. ET – BTN/BTN2Go

Maryland (4-4, 2-3) at Rutgers (3-5, 2-3) – 3:30 p.m. ET – BTN/BTN2Go

Ohio State (7-1, 5-0) at Iowa (5-3, 2-3) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Minnesota (4-4, 1-4) at Michigan (6-2, 3-2) – 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX

