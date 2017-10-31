BTN to Stream Three Big Ten Men’s Basketball Charity Exhibition Games on BTN Plus

Over the next five days, BTN will provide a live stream of three Big Ten men’s basketball charity exhibition games on BTN Plus. A donation will be made by BTN to the charitable efforts associated with each game. Details on each game and more information regarding BTN Plus can be found below.

Northern Iowa at Wisconsin – Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

The exhibition game will benefit Team Rubicon, which deploys response teams to disaster areas and has hurricane relief operations underway in Houston and Puerto Rico, along with areas in California affected by wildfires.

Green Bay at Minnesota – Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

The exhibition game will benefit the American Red Cross, specifically for Puerto Rico relief.

St. Johns at Rutgers – Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

The exhibition game will support the American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

A BTN Plus subscription does not require a Big Ten Network TV subscription and includes non-televised games and events. Over the next month BTN Plus will stream approximately 44 men’s basketball games, 44 women’s basketball games, 43 women’s volleyball games, 10 wrestling matches, 7 men’s hockey games and four women’s hockey games. A monthly “School Pass” costs $9.95 and a monthly “Conference Pass” costs $14.95. For additional details as well as registration information click here.