BTN and FloSports announce new distribution agreement

Big Ten Network and FloSports, a subscription-based streaming sports platform, today announced a four-year agreement which includes the distribution rights to more than 1,000 non-televised Big Ten Conference events. The events, which were previously exclusive to BTN Plus and range from basketball to ice hockey, will now be available through FloSports’ sport-specific subscription channels such as FloWrestling, FloTrack and FloVolleyball.

FloSports is a digital content provider based in Austin, Texas, with a network of 25 verticals covering a range of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling, track, volleyball, gymnastics and swimming. The verticals include sport-specific live streams, documentaries, breaking news and more.

“We’re excited to partner with the Big Ten Network, as they bring incredible student-athletes and events to our die-hard community of sports fans,” FloSports co-founder and CEO Martin Floreani said. “We look forward to building up these event properties to bring more value to the events, athletes, and fans.”

With the agreement in place, BTN Plus will remain available within BTN2Go with no change for current subscribers. A subscription includes non-televised games and events, produced in conjunction with the B1G Universities. In addition to the games, BTN Plus also offers exclusive access to BTN’s library of B1G Classic Football and B1G Classic Basketball games. A BTN Plus subscription does not require a Big Ten Network TV subscription.

“BTN continuously explores opportunities to distribute Big Ten content across emerging third-party platforms,” said Michael Calderon, Senior Vice President, Programming and Digital Media at BTN. “FloSports has cultivated a passionate and widespread audience and we are looking forward generating a significant increase in exposure for the more than 1,000 Big Ten events that had previously only been available in BTN Plus.”