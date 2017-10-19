Michigan State's Miles Bridges tops preseason All-Big Ten Team

It’s 2017 Big Ten men’s basketball media day, so that means the conference has released its preseason All-Big Ten team.

Michigan State sophomore Miles Bridges, the preseason Big Ten player of the year and one of three unanimous first-team selections, highlights the 10-player list.

Bridges appeared in 28 games, including starting 27, averaging 16.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 32 minutes. He mad The Sporting News Freshman All-American team and was selected as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year by both the coaches and media, becoming the second Spartan to win Big Ten Freshman of the Year since it was first presented in 1986. Gary Harris won it in 2013.

Thursday’s media day coverage on BTN/BTN2Go starts with coaches press conferences from 9 a.m. ET to noon ET, followed by additional interviews and analysis with Dave Revsine and Jon Crispin. From noon ET to 3 p.m. ET, coaches and students from each of the 14 schools will visit the set to discuss the upcoming season. All coverage from media day can be streamed live on BTN2Go and Fox Sports Go. Not near a TV? Watch it live here.

See the full preseason All-Big Ten team below.

PRESEASON BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Miles Bridges, Michigan State

2017-18 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Justin Jackson, F, Maryland

Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan

MILES BRIDGES, G/F, Michigan State

Nick Ward, F, Michigan State

Amir Coffey, G, Minnesota

Nate Mason, G, Minnesota

Scottie Lindsey, G/F, Northwestern

BRYANT McINTOSH, G, Northwestern

Vincent Edwards, F, Purdue

ETHAN HAPP, F, Wisconsin

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS