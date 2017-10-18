Polls: It's time to pick your Week 8 Big Ten football winners
Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.
We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.
See Dienhart’s Week 8 predictions below, plus select your winners.
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 50-14
Week 8 picks: Purdue 30, Rutgers 27; Iowa 17, Northwestern 14; Wisconsin 51, Maryland 6; Minnesota 21, Illinois 20; Michigan State 28, Indiana 24; Penn State 20, Michigan 13
Purdue (3-3, 1-2) at Rutgers (2-4, 1-2) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Iowa (4-2, 1-2) at Northwestern (3-3, 1-2) – noon ET, ESPN2
Maryland (3-3, 1-2) at Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0) – noon ET, FOX
Illinois (2-4, 0-3) at Minnesota (3-3, 0-3) – 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Indiana (3-3, 0-3) at Michigan State (5-1, 3-0) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Michigan (5-1, 2-1) at Penn State (6-0, 3-0) – 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC