Maryland AD Kevin Anderson to take six-month professional development sabbatical
Maryland football
Maryland announced Monday that athletic director Kevin Anderson is taking a six-month professional development sabbatical.
Over the weekend, speculation ran rampant about Anderson’s future, with some reports stating he had been fired. Those reports were erroneous. What this six-month leaves means for Anderson’s future is anyone’s guess. Stay tuned.
While Anderson is away, Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Athletics Damon Evans will run the Maryland athletic department.
Anderson arrived in College Park, Maryland, from his post as Army A.D. in 2010, replacing Debbie Yow. Anderson saw the school join the Big Ten. But his firing of Ralph Friedgen and subsequent hiring of Randy Edsall failed to improve the football program’s on-field performance. Current coach and Anderson hire DJ Durkin seems to have the program on the upswing. The football program also is in the midst of a major overhaul of its facilities that is impressive.
Anderson also gets credit from bringing in Mark Turgeon, who has enjoyed a strong run as basketball coach. After missing the NCAA Tournament in his first three seasons, Turgeon has guided Maryland to the Big Dance in each of the past three seasons.
The Big Ten has experienced rampant turnover at the AD post in recent years. Seven of the conference’s athletic directors have been hired since 2014. The longest tenured AD is Wisconsin’s Barry Alvarez, who was tabbed in 2004. Nebraska just tabbed Bill Moos to be its AD.
Barry Alvarez, Wisconsin, 2004
Gene Smith, Ohio State, 2005
Gary Barta, Iowa, 2006
Mark Hollis, Michigan State, 2008
Jim Phillips, Northwestern, 2008
Fred Glass, Indiana, 2008
Kevin Anderson, Maryland, 2010
Sandy Barbour, Penn State, 2014
Patrick Hobbs, Rutgers, 2015
Warde Manuel, Michigan, 2016
Mark Coyle, Minnesota, 2016
Josh Whitman, Illinois, 2016
Mike Bobinski, Purdue, 2016
Bill Moos, Nebraska, 2017