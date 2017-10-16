J.T Barrett, Jonathan Taylor highlight Week 7 Big Ten honors
The Big Ten office released its Week 7 individual honors Monday, and Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett claimed his eighth offensive laurel, tying former Purdue star Drew Brees for the third-most in conference annals, to pace the honorees.
Offensive Player of the Week: J.T. Barrett, Ohio State, Sr., QB
- Accounted for seven touchdowns, matching a career high, and 373 yards of total offense in a victory at Nebraska
- Completed 27-of-33 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns
- Added 48 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns
- Receives the eighth Offensive Player of the Week award of his career, tying him with Drew Brees for the third-most in conference history
- Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: J.T. Barrett (Sept. 4, 2017)
Defensive Player of the Week: Leon Jacobs, Wisconsin, Sr., LB
- Paced the Badgers with a personal season-high nine tackles, including four solo stops, in Wisconsin’s victory over Purdue
- Recorded the second interception of his career, snagging a Purdue pass at the Wisconsin 11-yard line midway through the fourth quarter
- The Badgers went on to run out the clock following Jacobs’ interception
- Collects his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Week: Natrell Jamerson (Oct. 2, 2017)
Special Teams Player of the Week: Charlie Kuhbander, Northwestern, Fr., K
- Became the first freshman kicker in Northwestern history with three field goals in a game as the Wildcats defeated Maryland
- Converted all three of his field goal attempts, recording successful attempts from 40, 34 and 32 yards
- Went 4-for-4 on extra point attempt to finish the game with 13 points
- Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
- Last Northwestern Special Teams Player of the Week: Solomon Vault (Oct. 17, 2016)
Freshman of the Week: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, Fr., RB
- Carried the ball a career-high 30 times for 219 yards with one touchdown against Purdue
- Recorded his third 200-yard rushing game of the season, pushing his season rushing total to 986 yards in six contests (164.3 yards per game)
- Broke loose for a 67-yard touchdown run on his third carry of the game, notching his third run of 60-plus yards this season
- Claims his third career Big Ten Freshman of the Week award
- Last Wisconsin Freshman of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Oct. 9, 2017)