B1G Number Crunching: Week 7
It’s time to crank up the Number Cruncher again to prep for Week 7, courtesy of the @BTNStatsGuys!
Illinois: 6
As in plays of 20 or more yards for the Illini last week at Iowa with Jeff George, Jr., making his first start of 2017. Illinois had nine such plays in the previous four games.
Indiana: 21
As in losses in a row for the Hoosiers to Michigan. Indiana last beat the Wolverines in 1987 with Bill Mallory as coach, as he beat Bo Schembechler. The Wolverines lead the all-time series 56-9.
Iowa: 4
Which is the number of TD catches for WR Nick Easley through six games. Last year, Riley McCarron led Iowa receivers with four touchdown catches in 13 games.
Maryland: 5
As in turnovers this season for the Terrapins, which are tied for the fewest in the Big Ten. They are plus-three in turnover margin, which is fourth in the Big Ten.
Michigan: 16
Is how many sacks the Wolverines have allowed, the third-most in the Big Ten. Michigan also has yielded 38 TFLs, which is third-most in the conference.
Michigan State: +7
Which is the Spartans’ turnover margin in the last two games. MSU was minus 6 in its first three games. The Spartans have gone two straight games without turning it over after giving the ball away eight times in their 2-1 start.
Minnesota: 3
As in turnovers in the red zone in five games for QB Conor Rhoda. He fumbled inside the 10-yard line week in a loss at Purdue.
Nebraska: 4
Is how many pick-sixes QB Tanner Lee has tossed. He threw one last week in a home loss to Wisconsin. Lee is No. 2 in the nation in interceptions with 10.
Northwestern: 18
As in rushing yards needed by Justin Jackson to pass Damien Anderson to become the Wildcats’ all-time leading rusher. Jackson isn’t having a great year with just two 100-yard rushing games and doesn’t rank in the top 10 in the Big Ten in rushing.
Ohio State: 25-1
Which is Ohio State’s road record under Urban Meyer. The lone defeat was at Penn State last season.
Penn State: 0
This goose egg is the number of points allowed in the first quarter this season. The Nittany Lions are the only team in the nation that hasn’t allowed a point in the first quarter. Penn State has outscored foes 76-0 in the opening 15 minutes.
Purdue: 11
Is the Boilermakers’ number of losses in a row to Wisconsin. It’s the longest run of consecutive defeats to a Big Ten foe in Boilermaker annals. They lost 11 in a row to Notre Dame from 1986-1996. In the 11 losses to UW, Purdue has allowed an average of 239 rush yards per game and has been outscored by an average of 23.4 points.
Rutgers: 6
Is the number of road games lost in a row for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers last won away from home at Army in 2015. The Scarlet Knights have lost seven straight Big Ten road games dating back to a win over Indiana in 2015. In fact, that is the last time RU has won a league game, as the program is riding a 16-game losing skid in the Big Ten.
Wisconsin: 17-3
Is the Badgers record vs. Big Ten West foes since 2014. Wisconsin can pad that mark with Purdue visiting Madison this week.