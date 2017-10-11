Polls: It's time to pick Week 7 Big Ten football winners

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor

Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.

We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.

See Dienhart’s Week 7 predictions below, plus scroll down to vote for your winners.

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 48-10
Week 7 picks: See polls below

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 45-13
Week 7 picks: Illinois 21, Rutgers 20; Michigan 28, Indiana 10; Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17; Northwestern 27, Maryland 24; Ohio State 41, Nebraska 21; Michigan State 24, Minnesota 13

Rutgers (1-4) at Illinois (2-3) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go

Michigan (4-1) at Indiana (3-2) – noon ET, ABC

Purdue (3-2) at Wisconsin (5-0) – 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go

Northwestern (2-3) at Maryland (3-2) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Ohio State (5-1) at Nebraska (3-3) – 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Michigan State (4-1) at Minnesota (3-2) – 8 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go

