Polls: It's time to pick Week 7 Big Ten football winners
Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.
We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.
See Dienhart’s Week 7 predictions below, plus scroll down to vote for your winners.
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 48-10
Week 7 picks: See polls below
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 45-13
Week 7 picks: Illinois 21, Rutgers 20; Michigan 28, Indiana 10; Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17; Northwestern 27, Maryland 24; Ohio State 41, Nebraska 21; Michigan State 24, Minnesota 13
Rutgers (1-4) at Illinois (2-3) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Michigan (4-1) at Indiana (3-2) – noon ET, ABC
Purdue (3-2) at Wisconsin (5-0) – 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Northwestern (2-3) at Maryland (3-2) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Ohio State (5-1) at Nebraska (3-3) – 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Michigan State (4-1) at Minnesota (3-2) – 8 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go