Watch Mark Dantonio dance, celebrate in victorious locker room

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 8 hours ago

Forgive Mark Dantonio if he was in the mood to bust a move late Saturday night.

The Michigan State coach had just beaten heated rival Michigan for the eighth time in 10 tries, and for the second consecutive time in the Big House, after all.

Dantonio enjoyed Michigan State’s 14-10 win, so much so he danced it up with his team in the victorious locker room. The Spartans circled around their coach, and the Paul Bunyan Trophy had a front-row seat.

Watch Dantonio’s dance moves in the tweet below.

