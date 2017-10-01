Big Ten continues to own top 10 of latest AP & Coaches polls
The latest AP and Coaches polls were released Sunday, and the Big Ten continues to field four teams in the top 10.
Reigning Big Ten champ Penn State (No. 4/No. 4) paces the conference, while Michigan (No. 7/No. 7), Wisconsin (No. 9/No. 8) and Ohio State (No. 10/No. 9) round out the league’s top 10 teams.
Alabama, once again, tops both polls.
See the full Coaches poll below.
|Coaches’ Rankings
|Rankings as of 10/1/2017
|Rank
|School
|Votes
|Prev
|1
|Alabama (5-0)
|1593 (58)
|1
|2
|Clemson (5-0)
|1537 (6)
|2
|3
|Oklahoma (4-0)
|1460
|3
|4
|Penn State (5-0)
|1379
|4
|5
|Washington (5-0)
|1330
|6
|6
|Georgia (5-0)
|1244
|8
|7
|Michigan (4-0)
|1203
|7
|8
|Wisconsin (4-0)
|1099
|10
|9
|Ohio State (4-1)
|1091
|9
|10
|TCU (4-0)
|1057
|11
|11
|Washington State (5-0)
|936
|16
|12
|Miami (FL) (3-0)
|850
|13
|13
|Auburn (4-1)
|782
|15
|14
|Oklahoma State (4-1)
|756
|14
|15
|USC (4-1)
|745
|5
|16
|South Florida (5-0)
|562
|17
|17
|Louisville (4-1)
|550
|18
|18
|Utah (4-0)
|503
|19
|19
|Virginia Tech (4-1)
|455
|12
|20
|Florida (3-1)
|382
|20
|21
|San Diego State (4-0)
|371
|21
|22
|Notre Dame (4-1)
|241
|NR
|23
|West Virginia (3-1)
|239
|23
|24
|North Carolina State (4-1)
|127
|NR
|25
|UCF (3-0)
|60
|NR
Others: Florida State (55) , Kansas State (35) , Georgia Tech (31) , Navy (30) , Texas A&M (27) , Stanford (18) , Oregon (17) , Kentucky (14) , Troy (9) , Maryland (6) , Michigan State (2) , Arkansas (1) , Mississippi State (1) , Colorado State (1) , Memphis (1)