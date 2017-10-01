Big Ten continues to own top 10 of latest AP & Coaches polls

By BTN.com staff, 1 hour ago

Big Ten continues to own top 10 of latest AP & Coaches polls

By BTN.com staff, 1 hour ago

The latest AP and Coaches polls were released Sunday, and the Big Ten continues to field four teams in the top 10.

Reigning Big Ten champ Penn State (No. 4/No. 4) paces the conference, while Michigan (No. 7/No. 7), Wisconsin (No. 9/No. 8) and Ohio State (No. 10/No. 9) round out the league’s top 10 teams.

Alabama, once again, tops both polls.

See the full Coaches poll below.

Coaches’ Rankings
Rankings as of 10/1/2017
Rank School Votes Prev
1 Alabama (5-0) 1593 (58) 1
2 Clemson (5-0) 1537 (6) 2
3 Oklahoma (4-0) 1460 3
4 Penn State (5-0) 1379 4
5 Washington (5-0) 1330 6
6 Georgia (5-0) 1244 8
7 Michigan (4-0) 1203 7
8 Wisconsin (4-0) 1099 10
9 Ohio State (4-1) 1091 9
10 TCU (4-0) 1057 11
11 Washington State (5-0) 936 16
12 Miami (FL) (3-0) 850 13
13 Auburn (4-1) 782 15
14 Oklahoma State (4-1) 756 14
15 USC (4-1) 745 5
16 South Florida (5-0) 562 17
17 Louisville (4-1) 550 18
18 Utah (4-0) 503 19
19 Virginia Tech (4-1) 455 12
20 Florida (3-1) 382 20
21 San Diego State (4-0) 371 21
22 Notre Dame (4-1) 241 NR
23 West Virginia (3-1) 239 23
24 North Carolina State (4-1) 127 NR
25 UCF (3-0) 60 NR

Others: Florida State (55) , Kansas State (35) , Georgia Tech (31) , Navy (30) , Texas A&M (27) , Stanford (18) , Oregon (17) , Kentucky (14) , Troy (9) , Maryland (6) , Michigan State (2) , Arkansas (1) , Mississippi State (1) , Colorado State (1) , Memphis (1)

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Today
12:59 PMIllinois at IndianaWatch
1:00 PMMichigan at Penn St.Watch
1:02 PMMinnesota at MarylandWatch
1:03 PMNorthwestern at PurdueWatch
3:00 PMOhio St. at Michigan St.Watch
3:00 PMMerrimack at MinnesotaWatch
3:00 PMMichigan Tech at WisconsinWatch
6:00 PMAlberta at MinnesotaWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.