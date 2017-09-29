Numbers knowledge: One fresh stat for every B1G football team
Time to drop some Numbers Knowledge, with one interesting digit for each Big Ten school, compliments of the BTN Stats Guy. Enjoy!
9: That’s average penalties per game for the Fighting Illini. That is the most in the Big Ten and it ranks 110th in the nation out of 129 teams.
33: The number of games in a row that the Hoosiers have lost to Top 5 teams. The last win? In 1967 vs. Purdue. IU takes on No. 4 Penn State, which is 19-1 all-time vs. the Hoosiers.
11-1: The Iowa Hawkeyes’ record in their last 12 road games. The lone defeat in the run was at Penn State last season.
3: For three years in a row the Terrapins will start three different quarterbacks. It’s also the fourth time in the last six years that it will have happened as Max Bortenschlager is slated to start this Saturday after Tyrrell Pigrome and Kasim Hill each went down with a knee injury. Since 2004, only two Maryland quarterbacks have started every game in a season: Sam Hollenbach in 2006 and C.J. Brown in 2014.
292-10: Michigan’s second-half yardage totals compared to Purdue last week. Michigan showed how dominating its defense can be, while also notching five sacks in the game. The Wolverines also held the Boilermakers to 0-of-12 on 3rd down, 30 rushing yards on 20 carries and just 189 total yards in a 28-10 victory.
8: How many turnovers has Michigan State committed this season? That’s the second most in the Big Ten. QB Brian Lewerke has four turnovers while RB LJ Scott has lost three fumbles. The Spartans are -6 in turnover margin. No other Big Ten team is worse than -2.
0: That’s zero points allowed in the second half this season during a 3-0 start for Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are one of two teams in the nation to hold that distinction. The other? Wisconsin. Minnesota leads the nation in scoring defense (8.0 ppg).
2: Nebraska’s has allowed that many touchdowns in the last 10 quarters by the defense. Last week, the Cornhuskers held Rutgers to 194 total yards with just 68 of those coming on the ground. The 194 yards allowed were the fewest Nebraska has yielded in a game since holding Michigan to 175 yards four years ago.
18-4: Northwestern’s record when RB Justin Jackson rushes for over 100 yards. The 5-11, 185-pound Jackson is the leading active rusher in the Big Ten, totaling 4,377 career yards (15th in Big Ten history) with 34 touchdowns. He is the second-active leading rusher in FBS behind only Oregon’s Royce Freeman.
201: That’s how many passing yards J.T. Barrett needs to set the Ohio State career record. He’s also trying to become the fourth Buckeye quarterback to win 30 games in his career. And Barrett needs just 14 yards to become the 11th player in Big Ten history with 10,000 career yards.
10: Penn State loves home games. That’s wins in a row, which is tied for the longest active streak in the Big Ten and tied for the third-longest streak in the nation. It’s also the school’s longest home win streak since an 11-game run from 2007-09.
3: The Boilermakers have had that many players ejected for targeting this season. S Jacob Thieneman and LB Ja’Whaun Bentley got booted last week vs. Michigan. In the opener vs. Louisville, DT Lorenzo Neal got ejected.
15: Rutgers has lost that many Big Ten games in a row. That is tied for the eighth-longest in Big Ten history and it’s the longest streak in the league since a 20-game slide by Illinois from 2011-13. The Scarlet Knights also have lost 12 straight games against FBS teams, which is tied for the third-longest active streak in the nation.
12: For that many weeks in a row the Badgers have been ranked in the AP Top 10. That is the fourth-longest active streak in the nation. It’s also tied for the longest streak in school history, also done from 1999-2000 and 1962-63.