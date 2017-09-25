Watch Goldy Gopher run all over young defender in mascot game

@GopherMBB

The Minnesota football team was idle this past weekend, but that doesn’t mean Goldy Gopher was resting up for Big Ten play.

No, Goldy participated in a mascot game at halftime of the Buccaneers-Vikings game Sunday.

The Minnesota mascot took it rather seriously, too, trucking over a young would-be tackler en route to the end zone.

Watch Goldy’s scoring run below.

Here’s a picture of what P.J. Fleck would describe as an “elite” stiff-arm.

