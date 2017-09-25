Watch Goldy Gopher run all over young defender in mascot game
The Minnesota football team was idle this past weekend, but that doesn’t mean Goldy Gopher was resting up for Big Ten play.
No, Goldy participated in a mascot game at halftime of the Buccaneers-Vikings game Sunday.
The Minnesota mascot took it rather seriously, too, trucking over a young would-be tackler en route to the end zone.
Watch Goldy’s scoring run below.
Here’s a picture of what P.J. Fleck would describe as an “elite” stiff-arm.