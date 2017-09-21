Social Media reacts to Nebraska AD Shawn Eichorst's departure

By BTN.com staff, 7 hours ago

Bruce Thorson - USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst is out at Nebraska in the wake of the football program’s 1-2 start and head coach Mike Riley’s 16-13 overall record in Lincoln.

We compiled some noteworthy social media reactions in the immediate aftermath below.

Former Husker QB Tommy Armstrong had quite a bit to say, including the tweets below. A link to his full timeline can be found here.

Former Husker football player Josh Mitchell unleashed an epic tweet storm, including the tweets below. A link to his full timeline is here.

Former Husker and current Denver Broncos DE Jared Crick

Former Husker WR Kenny Bell

Former Husker and NFL TE Zach Potter

FOX College Football analyst and Sports Illustrated writer Bruce Feldman

The Athletic editor-in-chief and football writer Stewart Mandel

