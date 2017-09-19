BTN announces first six campus locations for BTN Tailgate

Big Ten Network today announced the first six campus locations for BTN Tailgate, the network’s Saturday morning pregame show that originates from a different Big Ten campus each week during conference play. BTN Tailgate debuts Saturday from West Lafayette when Purdue hosts No. 8 Michigan on Homecoming. The schedule also includes a trip to Columbus on Oct. 28 for a potential top 10 matchup between No. 4 Penn State and No. 10 Ohio State.

Saturday’s BTN Tailgate heads to campus to feature a Purdue team that sports a 2-1 record after their largest road win since 1999. The Boilermakers will face a top-10 Michigan team and a Wolverine defense that ranks No. 5 nationally in total defense while only allowing three touchdowns this season. The matchup will be televised by FOX at 4 p.m. ET.

BTN Tailgate will visit Michigan State when the Spartans host Iowa on Sept. 30, in addition to an Oct. 7 trip to Northwestern when the Wildcats host No. 4 Penn State on Homecoming. The show will broadcast live from Maryland when the Terrapins host Northwestern on Oct. 14 and Minnesota on Oct. 21 for the Gophers’ Homecoming matchup against Illinois. Three of the first six weeks of BTN Tailgate will involve matchups featuring teams currently ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll with No. 4 Penn State, No. 8 Michigan and No. 10 Ohio State.

In its second season, BTN Tailgate will expand to two-hours, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The live show is the home for Big Ten football fans on Saturday mornings, capturing the unique game day environment on each campus, with fan interaction, special guests, football analysis and special features. Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo, Anthony “Spice” Adams and Michelle McMahon will return on-air this season, welcoming former Ohio State Quarterback Stanley Jackson to the group of on-air personalities.

A wide array of sponsor activations encompass the BTN Tailgate footprint including the Dairy Queen Fan Zone, music and touchdown celebration end zone presented by T-Mobile, a football skills and game zone presented by TIAA, a sign making station presented by Chase Sapphire and an LED screen presented by GEICO to enhance on-site viewing pleasure, along with additional giveaways and activities that vary each week. BTN Tailgate is supported logistically by Navistar, the Official Equipment Truck of the Big Ten Conference.

BTN Tailgate Schedule and Campus Locations

Entrance will open at 9 a.m. ET, one-hour prior to the start of the live show.

Sept. 23 – Cary Front Lawn at Purdue University

Sept. 30 – Munn Field at Michigan State University

Oct. 7 – Hutcheson Field (South of Martin Stadium) at Northwestern University

Oct. 14 – Football Practice Field at the University of Maryland

Oct. 21 – Gopher Garden at the University of Minnesota

Oct. 28 – RPAC at Ohio State University

BTN Tailgate can be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through BTN2Go, BTN’s digital extension.