Minnesota picked to win Big Ten men's hockey crown

Four-time Big Ten champion Minnesota was tabbed the favorite in the 2017-18 Big Ten hockey preseason coaches’ poll, the conference announced on Monday. The coaches also selected a 17-member Preseason Watch List, including a pair of unanimous honorees.

Last season, Minnesota claimed its fourth consecutive Big Ten Championship with 43 points and a conference record of 14-5-1-0 (23-12-3 overall). Conference newcomer Notre Dame was selected second in the preseason poll, with Wisconsin capturing third, defending Big Ten Tournament Champion Penn State taking fourth, Ohio State placing fifth, Michigan earning sixth and Michigan State rounding out the poll in seventh.

The Preseason Watch List features 17 standouts due to ties, with a pair of unanimous selections in 2017 Big Ten Player of the Year Tyler Sheehy and Wisconsin’s Trent Frederic. Six schools were represented on the Preseason Watch List, led by Minnesota with four honorees.

2017-18 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

1. Minnesota

2. Notre Dame

3. Wisconsin

4. Penn State

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

2017-18 BIG TEN PRESEASON WATCH LIST

Quinn Hughes, D, MICH

Will Lockwood, F, MICH

Josh Norris, F, MICH

Ryan Lindgren, D, MINN

Casey Mittelstadt, F, MINN

Rem Pitlick, F, MINN

TYLER SHEEHY, F, MINN

Jake Evans, F, ND

Jordan Gross, D, ND

Andrew Oglevie, F, ND

Mason Jobst, F, OSU

Matthew Weis, F, OSU

Peyton Jones, G, PSU

Denis Smirnov, F, PSU

TRENT FREDERIC, F, WIS

Kyle Hayton, G, WIS

Cameron Hughes, F, WIS

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

# Additional honorees due to ties