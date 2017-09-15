MSU football players spend bye weekend in Houston aiding Harvey relief
Most players would use their college football bye weeks to snag a little extra R&R. Maybe some Netflix, or maybe hit the pool if your bye falls as early as Michigan State’s does this year.
And there’s nothing wrong with that.
But in the aftermath of a pair of devastating hurricanes wreaking havoc on the southern United States, a group of Michigan State football players decided to spend a portion of their bye week assisting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio confirmed a group would be heading down this weekend, and punter Jake Hartbarger tweeted upon the group’s arrival in Houston this morning.
***
Mark Berman, a sports director at Fox affiliate KRIV in Houston, has been on the scene Friday with what he said are 10 players from the Michigan State congregation, as the group works to bring relief Houston flood victims. From the looks of it, they’re getting their hands dirty and cleaning up a damaged house.
***
Two of the players in the group, Tyler Higby and Darrell Stewart, are from the Houston area and returned home to help.
***
Well done, gentlemen!