On Wednesday from 3 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET, BTN will highlight the complete football recruiting classes for all 14 Big Ten programs across three hours of recruiting coverage on BTN Live: Signing Day Special.

Mike Hall, Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith will once again be joined by Allen Trieu, Midwest Football Recruiting Analyst for 247 Sports, as they provide in-depth analysis of each school's class. Additionally, 10 signees from the 2020 class are scheduled to visit BTN's studio for appearances, including:

According to 247Sports composite team rankings, the Big Ten currently has five of the top 25 recruiting classes in the country, led by No. 5 Ohio State, No. 10 Michigan, No. 13 Penn State, No. 21 Nebraska and No. 25 Wisconsin.

National Signing Day coverage can be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.