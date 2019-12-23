This bowl season, BTN will provide extensive, on-site coverage for No. 2 Ohio State's return to the College Football Playoff in the Fiesta Bowl, as well as No. 8 Wisconsin's return to Pasadena in the Rose Bowl. In total, nine Big Ten teams are slated to compete in postseason play, with BTN highlighting each of those matchups beginning with The B1G Show: Bowl Preview Special at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 23.

BTN's presence at the College Football Playoff, led by Urban Meyer, Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith, begins at noon ET on Thursday, Dec. 26, with BTN Live: Fiesta Bowl Media Day and continues on Friday, Dec. 27 with BTN Live: Fiesta Bowl Coaches Press Conferences at 10:30 a.m. ET. BTN's two-hour BTN Live: From The Fiesta Bowl in Glendale airs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28, prior to the Buckeyes taking on Clemson at 8 p.m. ET.

On Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. ET, Mike Hall, Glen Mason and Joshua Perry will broadcast from Pasadena with BTN Live: Rose Bowl Media Day at 2 p.m. ET. On Jan. 1, the trio will welcome in 2020 with morning updates from "The Granddaddy of Them All" at noon ET on BTN Live: Bowl Pregame ahead of BTN Live: Rose Bowl Pregame at 4:30 p.m. ET. At 8:30 p.m. ET, The B1G Show will review all the New Year's Day games involving Big Ten teams.

The Big Ten Conference has 9 teams competing in postseason play and BTN will feature on-site coverage from each matchup. Below is a complete listing of the Big Ten bowl schedule:

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff National Semifinal)

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

Dec. 28, 2019 - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Glendale, Ariz. (State Farm Stadium)

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual (New Year's Six Bowl)

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 6 Oregon

Jan. 1, 2020 - 5:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (New Year's Six Bowl)

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Memphis

Dec. 28, 2019 - Noon ET (ESPN)

Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)

VRBO Citrus Bowl

No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 13 Alabama

Jan. 1, 2020 - 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

Orlando, Fla. (Camping World Stadium)

Outback Bowl

No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn

Jan. 1, 2020 - 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tampa, Fla. (Raymond James Stadium)

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

No. 16 Iowa vs. No. 22 USC

Dec. 27, 2019 - 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

San Diego, Calif. (SDCCU Stadium)

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Tennessee vs. Indiana

Jan. 2, 2020 - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Jacksonville, Fla. (TIAA Bank Field)

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan State vs. Wake Forest

Dec. 27, 2019 - 3:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Bronx, N.Y. (Yankee Stadium)

Redbox Bowl