No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 8 Penn State, clinches B1G East title
There will be a familiar team representing the East Division in the 2019 B1G title game.
No. 2 Ohio State, the two-time defending B1G champ, beat No. 8 Penn State on Saturday to clinch its third straight East title.
The Buckeyes will play the Wisconsin-Minnesota winner in Indianapolis on December 7. The Gophers, with their Week 13 win at Northwestern, clinched at least a share of their first West title.
J.K. Dobbins (157 yards; 2 TD) and Chase Young (9 tackles; 3 sacks; 4 TFL; 2 FF), who returned from a two-game suspension, starred for the undefeated Buckeyes in their final home game.
Watch the highlights above.
How many sacks today, @youngchase907? pic.twitter.com/tsiOykCAOA
— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) November 23, 2019
👀
Chase Young was his usual self in today's win vs. Penn State. pic.twitter.com/dS0RY3Psy7
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 24, 2019