T-Mobile BTN Kickoff Concert Headlined by Fall Out Boy on Friday, Dec. 6
Big Ten fans and Un-carrier customers traveling to Indianapolis for the 2019 Big Ten Football Championship Game presented by Discover – get ready to rock. Today, Big Ten Network and T-Mobile announced the return of the T-Mobile BTN Kickoff Concert headlined by multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rock band Fall Out Boy. The free concert in downtown Indy begins at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 6, from The Pavilion at Pan Am, with early access for T-Mobile customers.
As the Official Wireless Partner of the Big Ten Conference, T-Mobile is once again teaming up with BTN to give fans the MVP treatment with a free concert and spectacular preshow tailgate on Georgia Street. The Georgia Street Tailgate will be complete with a live band, an array of food and beverages, games and a DJ outside the Pavilion at Pan Am and opens to the public at 6 p.m. ET.
As part of their headline performance, Fall Out Boy will perform their Top 10 single “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” which features Wyclef Jean and is the single from the band’s latest record Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two. Next summer, Fall Out Boy will embark on THE HELLA MEGA TOUR alongside Green Day & Weezer.
Fans ages 18 and older interested in attending must register in advance at BTN.com/KickoffConcert. Doors to the concert will open for those with registered tickets at 8 p.m. ET. BUT, T-Mobile customers can get early priority access starting at 7:30 p.m. ET with registered tickets. All they have to do is show their phone upon entry.
The 2019 Big Ten Football Championship Game from Lucas Oil Stadium will air live on FOX on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.