Cassius Winston thanks fans, teammates for support

Cassius Winston played hours after his brother Zachary’s death last week, and he’s started each of Michigan State’s last two games.

Following Monday night’s victory over Charleston Southern, Winston took the mic at midcourt and thanked the fans and his teammates for their support.

Watch Winston’s full message below.

"I lost a piece of my heart, but you guys keep me going."@cassiuswinston took the mic after tonight's game to thank the fans and his @MSU_Basketball teammates for their support after his brother Zachary's death. pic.twitter.com/4yG86aeeDK — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2019

Tom Izzo addressed the support, as well.