Cassius Winston thanks fans, teammates for support

By BTN.com staff, 38 mins ago

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Cassius Winston played hours after his brother Zachary’s death last week, and he’s started each of Michigan State’s last two games.

Following Monday night’s victory over Charleston Southern, Winston took the mic at midcourt and thanked the fans and his teammates for their support.

Watch Winston’s full message below.

Tom Izzo addressed the support, as well.

