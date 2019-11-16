No. 2 Ohio State uses highlight plays to down Rutgers, move to 10-0
No. 2 Ohio State moved to 10-0 with a 56-21 win Saturday at Rutgers.
The Buckeyes, who close out the season with Penn State and Michigan, used several highlight plays to cruise to the victory.
It started on the first possession, on Shuan Wade’s ridiculous interception in the first minute.
Relive the best of the best highlights, in chronological order, below.
