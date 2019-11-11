Honoring Veterans across the Big Ten: BTN LiveBIG
Since the cessation of fighting and the signing of the Armistice with Germany on November 11, 2018, some sort of celebration honoring the sacrifice of those who have served our nation has occured.
As WWI was followed by further global conflicts, so to did Armistice Day give rise to Veterans Day. It is a day which begs each of to pause and consider how the efforts of the people who put on American uniforms help shape the world in which we live.
Across the Big Ten Conference, our 14 member universities are doing their part to commend US Veterans, past and present, with solemn reverence and enduring pride. The following are just a few examples of how we’re dedicated to serving those who serve.
Rutgers – Veterans Apply Lessons From the Military to the Medical Profession
Maryland – UMD Celebrates and Honors Veterans on Nov. 11 and All Month
Penn State – Penn State set to open new Student Veteran Center
Ohio State – Four-star general, a 1981 graduate, honored during Military Appreciation game
Michigan State – Heroes to Hives: Helping Veterans heal through Beekeeping
Michigan – Michigan PAVEs the way for student veteran success: BTN LiveBIG
Indiana – IU Bloomington has its first outreach coordinator for female veterans
Purdue – Veterans and active-duty students pursue education, hopes this Veterans Day
Northwestern – Recognizing Maura Sullivan, champion for veterans and military families
Illinois – Mindfulness may help decrease stress in caregivers of veterans
Wisconsin – Celebrating Community this Veterans Day
Minnesota – Horticulture for hallowed ground