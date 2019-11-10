Cassius Winston plays hours after brother Zachary's death

Reigning Big Ten player of the year and preseason national player of the year favorite Cassius Winston started Sunday night, hours after his brother Zachary’s death.

Zachary, a sophomore on the Albion basketball team, died Saturday night. Cassius decided to play despite the heavy heart, and he had his family, including youngest brother Khy, also on the Albion basketball team, there to support him.

It made for an emotional scene all night at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans held a moment of silence for Zachary, and moments later Cassius hit his first shot of the night, a triple from the top of the key.

See how the Michigan State and Big Ten basketball families responded to the tragic news below.

Reaction to Zachary Winston's Death