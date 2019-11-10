AP poll: Minnesota up to No. 7, No. 24 Indiana ranked for first time since 1994

AP poll: Minnesota up to No. 7, No. 24 Indiana ranked for first time since 1994

Ohio State is No. 2 and Minnesota is up to No. 7 in the latest AP poll, released Sunday.

But, perhaps, the biggest Big Ten development in poll is that No. 24 Indiana’s ranked for the first time since 1994.

The second installment of the CFP Rankings comes out Tuesday night.

See the full poll below.

