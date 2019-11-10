AP poll: Minnesota up to No. 7, No. 24 Indiana ranked for first time since 1994
Ohio State is No. 2 and Minnesota is up to No. 7 in the latest AP poll, released Sunday.
But, perhaps, the biggest Big Ten development in poll is that No. 24 Indiana’s ranked for the first time since 1994.
The second installment of the CFP Rankings comes out Tuesday night.
See the full poll below.
B1G in latest AP poll:
2. @OhioStateFB
7. @GopherFootball
9. @PennStateFball
14. @UMichFootball
15. @BadgerFootball
23. @HawkeyeFootball
24. @IndianaFootball
Full poll ➡️ https://t.co/cZUp8uaFFL pic.twitter.com/Kv4w6dW3Gx
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 10, 2019