Big Ten Power Rankings: Get Dave Wannstedt's post-Week 10 list
The second November weekend of action is just days away, and it features one of the biggest cross-division game of the year: 8-0 Penn State at 8-0 Minnesota.
That said, it’s time to take a look at Dave Wannstedt’s latest Big Ten Power Rankings.
1. Ohio State (8-0; 5-0)
Last week: 1
2. Penn State (8-0; 5-0)
Last week: 2
3. Minnesota (8-0; 5-0)
Last week: 3
4. Michigan (7-2; 4-2)
Last week: 5
5. Wisconsin (6-2; 3-2)
Last week: 4
6. Iowa (6-2; 3-2)
Last week: 6
7. Indiana (7-2; 4-2)
Last week: 7
8. Illinois (5-4; 3-3)
Last week: 8
9. Michigan State (4-4; 2-3)
Last week: 9
10. Maryland (3-6; 1-5)
Last week: 11
11. Purdue (3-6; 2-4)
Last week: 12
12. Nebraska (4-5, 2-4)
Last week: 10
13. Northwestern (1-7; 0-6)
Last week: 13
14. Rutgers (2-7; 0-6)
Last week: 14