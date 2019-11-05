Big Ten Power Rankings: Get Dave Wannstedt's post-Week 10 list

By BTN.com staff, 9 hours ago

The second November weekend of action is just days away, and it features one of the biggest cross-division game of the year: 8-0 Penn State at 8-0 Minnesota.

That said, it’s time to take a look at Dave Wannstedt’s latest Big Ten Power Rankings.

1. Ohio State (8-0; 5-0)
Last week: 1

2. Penn State (8-0; 5-0)
Last week: 2

3. Minnesota (8-0; 5-0)
Last week: 3

4. Michigan (7-2; 4-2)
Last week: 5

5. Wisconsin (6-2; 3-2)
Last week: 4

6. Iowa (6-2; 3-2)
Last week: 6

7. Indiana (7-2; 4-2)
Last week: 7

8. Illinois (5-4; 3-3)
Last week: 8

9. Michigan State (4-4; 2-3)
Last week: 9

10. Maryland (3-6; 1-5)
Last week: 11

11. Purdue (3-6; 2-4)
Last week: 12

12. Nebraska (4-5, 2-4)
Last week: 10

13. Northwestern (1-7; 0-6)
Last week: 13

14. Rutgers (2-7; 0-6)
Last week: 14

