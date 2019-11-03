Zach Charbonnet breaks Michigan Freshman TD Record
Michigan has a storied history, and it has had no shortage of standout skill position players who starred from Day 1.
Well, in the program’s history, no freshman has scored more touchdowns than Zach Charbonnet (11).
The true freshman RB broke the record on his first TD in Week 10 at Maryland, before adding another, for his third consecutive two-TD effort.
This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, as Jim Harbaugh’s been raving about Charbonnet for quite some time.
Watch every one of the freshman’s 11 scores in the video above.
"I love him! I love him!"@CoachJim4UM is a very big fan of @UMichFootball freshman RB Zach Charbonnet (@zachcharbon). pic.twitter.com/mVUBg93u31
— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 14, 2019