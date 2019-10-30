BTN Announces Coverage of the 2019 Big Ten Fall Championships & Tournaments

BTN will provide extensive coverage of the 2019 Big Ten fall championships and tournaments, including live broadcasts and streams of the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Soccer Tournaments, the Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament and the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

The Big Ten Cross Country Championships kick off BTN’s coverage on Sunday, Nov. 3. The men’s event will air live on FloSports and BTN+ at 10:45 a.m. ET, followed by the women’s event at 11:45 a.m. ET and on television at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 4. The Big Ten has four nationally ranked men’s teams, including No. 9 Purdue, No. 13 Indiana, No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 17 Michigan. On the women’s side, eight Big Ten teams are ranked led by No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Michigan State, No. 18 Penn State, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Ohio State, No. 23 Indiana and No. 25 Minnesota.

BTN will also televise the Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament semifinals and championship from Penn State. The first semifinal game will air live on BTN and the Fox Sports app at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 8, while semifinal No. 2 will stream live on the FOX Sports app at 6:30 and air on BTN at 12 a.m. ET. The championship game will air live at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10. Six Big Ten teams appear in the top 25 of the latest national poll, including No. 2 Maryland, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Iowa, No. 11 Northwestern, No. 16 Rutgers and No. 22 Ohio State.

Live coverage of the Big Ten Women’s Soccer Tournament also begins on Sunday, Nov. 3, with regular-season champion Wisconsin hosting a to-be-determined opponent at 1 p.m. ET. Live coverage of the semifinal round from Rutgers will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, continuing with a second semifinal at 1:30 p.m. ET, before the championship match on Sunday, Nov. 10, at noon ET. Three Big Ten teams are ranked in the current top 25, with No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 16 Rutgers and No. 20 Michigan leading the way.

Finally, BTN will televise a quarterfinal match, both semifinals and the final of the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament. The quarterfinal match, scheduled for Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET, will take place on a to-be-determined campus. The first semifinal game will air live from Maryland at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 15, while the second semifinal will stream live on the FOX Sports app at 7 p.m. and air on BTN at 12 a.m. ET. The championship will be carried live at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17. Indiana is the No. 10 team in the nation, followed by No. 16 Penn State and No. 17 Maryland.

2019 Big Ten Fall Sports Championships/Tournaments on BTN (all times Eastern)

Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships

Event Date Air Date Time Host/Location Sunday, Nov. 3* Nov. 4 – 7 p.m. ET Men – 10:45 a.m. ET Women – 11:45 a.m. ET Ohio State

*The event will air live on FloSports & BTN Plus and then on BTN at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 4

Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament

Event Date Time Game Host/Location Friday, Nov. 8 4 P.M. Semifinal #1 Penn State Friday, Nov. 8** 6:30 P.M. Semifinal #2 Penn State Sunday, Nov. 10 2 P.M. Championship Penn State

**Semifinal #2 will stream live on the Fox Sports App and debut on BTN at 12 a.m. ET

Big Ten Women’s Soccer Tournament

Event Date Time Game Host/Location Sunday, Nov. 3 1 P.M. Quarterfinal #1 Wisconsin Friday, Nov. 8 11 A.M. Semifinal #1 Rutgers Friday, Nov. 8 1:30 P.M. Semifinal #2 Rutgers Sunday, Nov. 10 Noon Championship Rutgers

Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament

Date Time Game Host/Location Sunday, Nov. 10 4 P.M. Quarterfinal #1 Site TBD Friday, Nov. 15 4 P.M. Semifinal #1 Maryland Friday, Nov. 15*** 7 P.M. Semifinal #2 Maryland Sunday, Nov. 17 2 P.M. Championship Maryland

***Semifinal #2 will stream live on the FOX Sports app and debut on BTN at 12 a.m. ET