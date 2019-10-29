B1G Bites: BTN LiveBIG

Every week, BTN LiveBIG’s B1G Bites brings you the latest news from around the conference on the topics of health, environmental issues and economic innovation.

Huskers plant 150 trees for Nebraska U’s 150th year

A new birthday gift to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is taking root across East Campus.

Students in associate professor Kim Todd’s plant identification, plant design and introduction to landscape management classes gathered Oct. 16 and 17 to begin planting 150 trees in honor of the university’s sesquicentennial.

First accurate images of glaucoma-related eye structure taken by adapting telescope technology (IU)

Using methods originally developed by astronomers to view stars more clearly through Earth’s atmosphere, optometry researchers at Indiana University have taken the first undistorted microscopic images of a part of the eye involved in glaucoma.

The ability to clearly view this structure — known as the trabecular meshwork — could help improve treatment for glaucoma. The work is reported in the journal of Translational Vision Science and Technology.

Rutgers hosts first-ever roundtable to discuss New Jersey’s plans to build a more diverse innovation economy

The New Jersey Economic Development (NJEDA) and the Rutgers Business School convened the first-ever New Jersey Founders and Funders Diversity Roundtable in Newark today to discuss steps the Garden State could take to build a more equitable, diverse innovation economy. Participants included public sector leaders, members of academia, investors, and entrepreneurs.

The discussion centered on defining clear strategies to ensure equity in new and existing programs, initiatives, and policies, and the fair allocation, deployment, and tracking of capital provided to entrepreneurs of color. Participants also discussed other ways to support growing minority-owned firms.