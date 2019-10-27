Twitter: Reaction to Chase Young's 4-sack, 2-FF effort vs. Wisconsin
Chase Young is very good at football, arguably one of the best to ever suit up for Ohio State.
The defensive end was a household name entering Ohio State’s Week 9 test vs. Wisconsin and its perennial dominant offensive line. After one of the most thoroughly dominant individual performances, including four sacks and two forced fumbles, Young is the hottest name in college football.
Relive some of the best reaction to the DE’s career day below.