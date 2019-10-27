Big Ten West leader Minnesota moves up to No. 13 in latest AP poll

Big Ten West leader Minnesota moves up to No. 13 in latest AP poll

By BTN.com staff, 5 hours ago

Six Big Ten teams remain ranked in the latest AP poll, released Sunday afternoon.

Big Ten East co-leaders Ohio State and Penn State continue to pace the conference, coming in at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively.

Big Ten West leader Minnesota moved up to No. 13, following its emphatic win vs. Maryland. Michigan (No. 14), Wisconsin (No. 18) and Iowa (No. 19) round out the Big Ten’s ranked contigent.

See the full poll here.

