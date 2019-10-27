Big Ten West leader Minnesota moves up to No. 13 in latest AP poll
Six Big Ten teams remain ranked in the latest AP poll, released Sunday afternoon.
Big Ten East co-leaders Ohio State and Penn State continue to pace the conference, coming in at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively.
Big Ten West leader Minnesota moved up to No. 13, following its emphatic win vs. Maryland. Michigan (No. 14), Wisconsin (No. 18) and Iowa (No. 19) round out the Big Ten’s ranked contigent.
B1G in latest AP poll:
3. @OhioStateFB
5. @PennStateFball
13. @GopherFootball
14. @UMichFootball
18. @BadgerFootball
19. @HawkeyeFootball
