Audio: 2019 B1G Women's Basketball preseason coach's teleconference

By BTN.com staff, 11 hours ago

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Audio: 2019 B1G Women's Basketball preseason coach's teleconference

By BTN.com staff, 11 hours ago

The Big Ten women’s basketball coaches participated in a teleconference with members of the media to preview the 2019 Big Ten Women’s Basketball season. Audio from each coach is posted here.

Advertisement