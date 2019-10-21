Michigan State tops 2019-20 AP preseason basketball poll

By BTN.com staff, 8 hours ago

It’s officially official: The Big Ten is home to the No. 1 basketball team in the land.

Michigan State tops the AP preseason poll, released Monday, ahead of Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and Louisville.

The other ranked Big Ten teams: No. 7 Maryland, No. 18 Ohio State and No. 23 Purdue.

See the full preseason poll.

