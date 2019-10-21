Michigan State tops 2019-20 AP preseason basketball poll
It’s officially official: The Big Ten is home to the No. 1 basketball team in the land.
Michigan State tops the AP preseason poll, released Monday, ahead of Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and Louisville.
The other ranked Big Ten teams: No. 7 Maryland, No. 18 Ohio State and No. 23 Purdue.
B1G in AP preseason 🏀 poll:
1. @MSU_Basketball
7. @TerrapinHoops
18. @OhioStateHoops
23. @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/YidjtzZdjb
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 21, 2019
Checking in to the preseason AP Poll…#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/uIkdS38ZED
— Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 21, 2019